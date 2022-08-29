Lizzo sent a message to the press after winning the Video for Good Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday evening (28 August).

During her acceptance speech, the artist called out “the b****** that got something to say about me in the press” and also urged viewers to “vote against some of these laws that are oppressing us”.

“You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing. Maybe something like ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back?’” she said.

“Because b****, I’m winning h*e.”

