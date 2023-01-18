Haim reveal they are back in studio working on their fourth album

Haim have revealed they’re back in the studio working on their fourth album.

The sibling rock band shared the news on social media, posting a clip of Este and Danielle pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.

“When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress”, the text on the video reads, referring to Alana’s role in the 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

Haim’s last album Women in Music Pt III came out in 2020.

