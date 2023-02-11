Who’s nominated in this year’s Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards 2023 are set to take place tonight (11 February).

It’s the second time the ceremony has featured gender-neutral categories, which this year has drawn criticism for having an all-male shortlist for artist of the year.

Elsewhere, old favourites such as the likes of Arctic Monkeys go up against the likes of newcomers Wet Leg to win group of the year.

On the night, nominees including Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, Lizzo, and Harry Styles will take to the stage to perform in front of the awards audience at London’s O2 Arena.

