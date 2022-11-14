Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel an album signing after he broke his arm during a nasty fall.

The former One Direction star - who has released a new solo album - said he hurt his arm “pretty badly” falling on his way back from a show in New York on Friday night.

“The show in New York was incredible,” Tomlinson wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.”

