Reading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline acts

The lineup for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 has been announced, with acts including Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi topping the bill.

At 20 years old, Eilish will become the youngest solo artist to headline the event, which will also feature Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Tickets for the three-day sister festivals, taking place on August 25 to 27, go on sale at 9am on Monday 12 December, with further acts to be announced.

Wet Leg, Declan McKenna, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne and Trippie Redd have also been announced.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.