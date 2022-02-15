Naomi Campbell states daughter isn’t adopted after giving birth aged 50

Naomi Campbell gave birth to her first child - a gorgeous baby girl- back in May 202 aged 50.

The international supermodel, now 51, has never revealed her daughter’s face, or who the father of the baby is, leading many to believe she had adopted.

However, in a recent interview with Vogue, Naomi has insisted she did not adopt, and that only a very small select group of people knew about the pregnancy in the first place.

