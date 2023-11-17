Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby hopes audience will have ‘compassion’ for Josephine

Vanessa Kirby has said she hopes audiences will feel "compassion" for Empress Josephine, whom she plays in the historical epic based on the true story of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Ridley Scott's new film primarily depicts the French leader's rise to power, as well as his relationship with Empress Josephine.

Kirby joined Joaquin Phoenix and Scott in London for the UK premiere on Thursday, 16 November.

"[I hope] they will have compassion for this really extraordinary woman who survived so much and had a kind of very quiet power," Kirby said.