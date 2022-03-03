Neighbours, the long-running Australian TV soap opera, will end this summer after 37 years.

The announcement was shared on the show's official Twitter account on Thursday.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," the statement read.

It also added that "key UK broadcast partner" Channel 5's decision to drop the show has led to funding issues.

Following the announcement, here are seven stars that appeared in the iconic soap.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.