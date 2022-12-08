Prince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles made

The Duke of Sussex has vowed he will not repeat the “same mistakes” his father, King Charles III, made.

Speaking in the first episode of his Netflix documentary, released on Thursday, Prince Harry reflected on how being the “product of divorced parents” led to him and Meghan having a lot in common.

“What’s most important, for the two of us, is to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made,” he said.

Meghan added that the couple brought a lot of their childhood into the present.

