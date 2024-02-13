Netflix crew mistook Billie Piper for BBC Newsnight producer on Scoop set

Former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister has revealed how she was mistaken for Billie Piper during filming of the Netflix drama Scoop.

The much-anticipated drama presents the car crash Newsnight interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, which aired on BBC Two in 2019 and covered the royal's alleged relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The producer appeared on This Morning on Monday (12 February), and revealed how she and Piper, who plays Emily Matis, were mixed up on set by the Scoop crew.

She said: “People could not tell us apart. I’m on set and people are shouting at me, ‘Billie, why are you here?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m Sam!’ Everyone got so confused.”