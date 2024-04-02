Scoop: Gillian Anderson reveals how she prepared to play Emily Maitlis

Scoop star Gillian Anderson has revealed how she prepared to play a real-life character, Emily Maitlis, in the new Netflix film telling the story of the Prince Andrew Newsnight interview.

The actor, 55, has previously played historical figures such as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown - but not someone who is still alive today.

“I’ve been a big fan for a while, so it was a joy to step into her shoes,” Anderson said of playing the journalist.

Explaining that she studied Maitlis’s mannerisms and repeatedly watched the real interview, Anderson joked: “Because of how many times she looks down at her notes, it looks like I might be looking at my lines!”