Watch: Nicholas Winton reunited with dozens of children he saved during WWII

Nicholas Winton, a hero of the Holocaust, saved hundreds of children who fled the Nazis to Britain before World War II.

He was just 29 when he saved 669 children, most of them Jews, from the Nazis in occupied Czechoslovakia, in an extraordinary act of kindness and bravery that saw him nicknamed 'The British Schindler'.

His incredible story was shared across the world in one of TV’s most poignant moments, thanks to Dame Esther Rantzen.

On the BBC’s That’s Life programme, which aired in 1988, Dame Esther reunited Mr Winton with some of the hundreds of children he saved.