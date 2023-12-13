Nigel Farage arrives back in UK after coming third on I’m a Celebrity

Nigel Farage arrived back in London on Wednesday 13 December, after taking part in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The former Ukip leader and GB News host finished third in this year’s series, behind runner-up Tony Bellew and winner Sam Thompson.

Mr Farage’s plane from Australia touched down at London’s Heathrow airport on Wednesday morning.

He spoke about his appearance on I’m a Celebrity upon landing, saying he has returned “fitter and stronger” after the “biggest detox” he’s ever been on in the jungle.