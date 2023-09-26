Strictly's Nigel Harman speaks of pressure after topping leaderboard in week one

Nigel Harman said that he is “trying not to worry” about topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard next week after he and dance partner Katya Jones received top points during the first episode.

The 21st series of the show returned to screens last Saturday, where Harman, 50, and Jones placed first with 32 points from the judges.

The actor spoke about his Strictly dance at the Inside Soap Awards, where he won an award for best drama star in his role as clinical lead doctor Max Cristie in Casualty.

Partner Jones also joked that she was “stressing” about missing rehearsals for the night out.