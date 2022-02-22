America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde has died aged 31 after a battle with cancer.

The singer – real name Jane Marczewski – appeared on the show in 2021 and brought head judge Simon Cowell to tears with her incredible audition.

Sadly, the star was forced to pull out of the competition in August after her cancer worsened, and shepassed away on February 19, 2022.

America’s Got Talent wrote: “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions.

“Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

