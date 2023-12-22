Moment Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ beats Sam Ryder for 2023 Christmas No 1

This is the moment Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ beat Sam Ryder to become the UK Christmas No 1 for 2023.

For the first time since its release 39 years ago, ‘Last Christmas’ has clinched the top spot.

Jack Saunders counted down from number 40 on the Official Chart show, finally revealing that the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! had achieved the ultimate festive musical accolade.

“George Michael wrote it with Christmas No 1 in mind,” Andrew Ridgeley told Jack Saunders after the announcement was made.

“It makes it all the more wonderful to experience,” Andrew added.