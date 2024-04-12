Watch: Oprah audience reacts to OJ Simpson trial verdict in resurfaced clip

Watch as the audience of The Oprah Winfrey Show react to the verdict of OJ Simpson’s trial in a resurfaced clip.

The former athlete was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 and his acquittal the following year after the “trial of the century” was watched around the world.

The verdict was streamed live to Oprah’s audience on 3 October 1995, with cheers breaking out as Simpson was acquitted on both counts of murder.

Simpson died aged 76 on Wednesday 10 April, his family confirmed.