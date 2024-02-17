Olivia Colman admits discovering Broadchurch secret she shouldn’t have known

Olivia Colman has admitted that she was the only person told by producers who the Broadchurch killer was, when the crime drama had the nation hooked in 2015.

The actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show last night (16 February), where she joked that she struggled to ‘take the bus’ after finding out, as she was worried she couldn’t keep the secret.

“You want to tell everybody!”, she laughed.

Colman even shared that the actor who played the part of the murderer had no idea they’d done it until filming the episode.