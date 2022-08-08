Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John has died from breast cancer at the age of 73.

The actor – best known for her role in 1978 musical Grease – passed away this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California. The news of her death was shared by her husband John Easterling.

The actor, singer and activist was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Grease co-star John Travolta shared a tribute to his friend: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,”

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

