Hank Azaria delivers Simpsons-style rendition of Wicked hit for 2025 Oscars

Hank Azaria channeled The Simpsons characters to recreate a Wicked song for the Oscars on Sunday, 2 March.

The actor shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, on March 3, as the 2025 Academy Awards were officially underway, with Hollywood celebrating the best films and acting performances of the past year.

Azaria has worked on the long-running animated sitcom since 1989 and has voiced numerous characters, including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Superintendent Chalmers, Comic Book Guy, Snake, and Professor Frink.