Paris Hilton has revealed she is tying the knot with her partner Carter Reum very soon.

“Yes, I have the dress. The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks,” the hotel heiress told Entertainment Tonight.

She announced her engagement in February, just months after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

The 40-year-old socialite said the wedding will be filmed for her new show Paris in Love.

She has said “it’s gonna be like a three-day affair.”

The couple started dating in 2019, with Paris announcing their engagement via Instagram.