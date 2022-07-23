Pat Benatar will no longer sing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ because of gun violence

Pat Benatar has said she will no longer be performing classic track ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ as a symbol of defiance with those affected by gun crime in the US.

The 69-year-old is currently on tour, and many will be saddened at the song’s absence.

“I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it,” she told USA Today. “(The title) is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face.”

