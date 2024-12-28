Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:23
Peaky Blinders creator hints at future for series beyond film
Peaky Blinders' upcoming film is not the end for the beloved series, creator Steven Knight has hinted.
Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Birmingham gangster Thomas Shelby, alongside a cast including Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Stephen Graham in the movie which has wrapped filming.
Speaking to Times Radio on Saturday, 28 December, the screenwriter shared: "That won’t be the end.”
When pressed on whether that meant more TV series, Knight said: “I’m not saying no.”
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
03:36
Why the Kia EV3 is everyone’s favourite new electric vehicle
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
01:44
Why this lavish retelling of the vampire story is worth a watch
01:35
Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:23
Peaky Blinders creator hints at future for series beyond film
00:29
CCTV shows WHO chief fleeing Yemen airport hit by Israeli strikes
00:40
Peruvian shamans share bizarre Trump-Putin predictions for 2025
01:08
Zelensky urges China to put pressure on North Korea over aid to Russia
00:48
Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update
00:54
Pep Guardiola accepts Man City may not make Champions League
00:57
Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after darts win
00:38
Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring in Usyk defeat
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31