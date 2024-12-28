Peaky Blinders creator hints at future for series beyond film

Peaky Blinders' upcoming film is not the end for the beloved series, creator Steven Knight has hinted.

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Birmingham gangster Thomas Shelby, alongside a cast including Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Stephen Graham in the movie which has wrapped filming.

Speaking to Times Radio on Saturday, 28 December, the screenwriter shared: "That won’t be the end.”

When pressed on whether that meant more TV series, Knight said: “I’m not saying no.”