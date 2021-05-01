PETA asks people to boycott ‘Jackass Forever’ over alleged animal cruelty

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking moviegoers to boycott Jackass Forever while also calling for a criminal investigation into the film’s production.

The organisation is urging officers to “investigate and take appropriate legal action against those involved in filming scenes depicting cruelty to animals in the movie Jackass Forever”.

In a statement, Peta President Ingrid Newkirk said the Jackass stunts were “violent and vulgar, but if the talent is willing and the wounds are self-inflicted, that’s one thing”.

