Pete Doherty opens up on Mark Blanco death in Louis Theroux documentary

Pete Doherty has opened up about the death of Mark Blanco in a conversation with Louis Theroux.

For the BBC series Louis Theroux Interviews, the former Libertines singer spoke about the actor, who died after falling from a balcony while attending a party that Doherty was also at in 2006.

Doherty has denied knowledge of how Blanco came to fall from the balcony and no charges against the musician were brought.

"When I met him there was a bit of friction between us… I couldn’t connect with him at all. Something weird was going on," he said.