Michael Buble says he is ‘close’ to quitting music to become a full-time father

Michael Bublé has revealed that he is considering leaving the music industry to be a full-time father to his four children.

Speaking during an appearance on The Gaby Roslin Podcast, the singer said he was “not loving” what he does and was feeling like he could become a full-time dad.

“I have this picture in my head, of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk,” Mr Bublé said.

