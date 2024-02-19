Baftas: Emma Stone says she’s thankful for ‘punching baby’ line in Poor Things

Emma Stone thanked Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara for the line “I must go punch that baby” as she accepted her leading actress Bafta award on Sunday evening (18 February).

“Tony, thank you for the line ‘I must go punch that baby.’ It was life-changing for me,” the star joked, adding she was “in awe” of the film’s “incredible cast and crew”.

Stone also thanked her mother during her acceptance speech, saying she was “beyond grateful” for all her support.

The Poor Things star beat Fantasia Barrino, Sandra Huller, Vivian Oparah, Carey Mulligan and Margot Robbie to win the leading actress award.