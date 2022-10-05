Ellie Goulding believes no-one is ‘into ballads’ post-pandemic

Ellie Goulding has revealed she has ditched ballads on her upcoming record because she believes no one is “into them” post-pandemic.

The artist has noticed a shift in people’s music taste following Covid-19, with many now preferring upbeat dance tunes.

“No one seems to be into ballads at the moment, post-pandemic,” Goulding said as she attended the BMI London Awards at The Savoy this week.

“People want to make music to move to, that’s what my new album sounds like.”

