Peter Crouch was left shocked after finding Holly Willoughby in his bed during a hilarious Michael McIntyre prank.

The footballer, who features on the latest series of Big Show, took part in the Midnight Gameshow segment.

Asked to find a number of differences around his bedroom after the lights were turned off and back on, Crouch initially spotted McIntyre wearing a funny hat and former Premier League referee Mike Dean holding a cucumber.

But he got the biggest shock of all when he turned around to see Willoughby had replaced wife Abbey Clancy in his bed.

Sign up for our newsletters.