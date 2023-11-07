Prince Harry jokes about ‘representing gingers’ at Stand Up for Heroes comedy event

Prince Harry made a joke about being ginger in a pre-recorded video for a charity stand-up comedy event in New York.

The Duke of Sussex poked fun at himself in the Stand Up For Heroes video on behalf of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Harry said: “I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight. I was so relieved to be invited back, but then I started to question whether his invite for me to actually do stand-up was in fact his idea of a joke.

“Either way, due to the shockingly low representations of gingers last year and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am reporting for duty.”