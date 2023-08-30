Prince Harry has said he was angry the media “did not cover” British soldiers being wounded in Afghanistan and said he saw the “true cost of war” in his new Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus.

The Duke of Sussex described how he was evacuated from Afghanistan after an American website broke a news blackout on his deployment.

Harry described how a curtain on the aircraft he was sitting in “blew open” and showed three young wounded soldiers with their “bodies in pieces”.

He said: “Stepping off the plane I was angry at what happened to these guys, I was angry that the media weren’t covering it.”