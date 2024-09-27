Watch: Prince Harry screams as he takes on haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon

Prince Harry screams as he ventures through a haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon in a surprise TV appearance.

The Duke of Sussex has surprisingly become the first surprise guest to test Halloween experience, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, at the Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

Swear words are bleeped out as Harry, who has a camera strapped to his chest, appears jumpy while wandering through the maze.

When asked if he is easily scared, Harry says: “Not normally, but today might be different.”