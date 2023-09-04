Priscilla Presley arrived at the Venice Film Festival alongside Sofia Coppola on Monday 4 September, as the American filmmaker launched her 2023 film Priscilla.

Following Priscilla’s relationship with iconic musician Elvis Presley, the picture is set to hit cinemas on 27 October following its debut in Italy.

Golden Lion winner Coppola was seen stepping off a boat in Venice as she made her return to the film festival, walking alongside Presley, who also served as an executive producer on the movie.