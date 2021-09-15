Sony is launching a software update for the PlayStation 5 today and it will be making multiple enhancements and adding new features. Perhaps the most important of the bunch is the option to increase the console’s storage space. Following the update, PS5 owners will be able to install an M.2 SSD, which can store more games and apps on the console.

The update also includes more customisation options for the Control Centre, a Trophy tracker, and 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. More details can be found on the PlayStation website.