Queen Victoria’s Christmas decorations set to be auctioned

Christmas decorations belonging to Queen Victoria are set to be auctioned for £1,500 on 7 December.

The monarch’s ornaments, which she gave away as a gift, are a small doll inside a woven crib and a wax doll missing a leg.

The Queen became well known for giving guests gifts from her tree during the Christmas season.

The two decorations in question were originally gifted to Elsie Young, the second cousin of Marchioness Isabella Whichcote, daughter of Sir Thomas Whichcote, 7th Baronet.