Reacher season two has an official release date, dropping on Amazon Prime Video this December.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated series - based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels - promises explosive action throughout.

Reacher will debut with the first three of its eight episodes on 15 December and new episodes will then drop weekly every Friday through to 19 January 2024.

The second season is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Child’s 28-novel series.

Alan Ritchson stars as Reacher alongside Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick and Domenick Lombardozzi.