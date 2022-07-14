Just days ahead of release, Netflix dropped a trailer for its live-action Resident Evil adaptation.

While not too much is given away, we see Albert Wesker instructing his two daughters Billie and Jade to escape from what appears to be the compound seen in earlier teasers.

To add to the drama, Wesker - portrayed by Lance Reddick - covers himself with blood.

Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil premieres today (14 July), with all eight episodes available to stream straight away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.