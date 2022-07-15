Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

This week, we explore AppleTV+ limited series Black Bird, Netflix’s new Resident Evil series, and two hidden TV gems. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Apple TV+, Sky Atlantic and more. Can Taron Egerton distance himself from his last starring role as Elton John in Rocketman for this chilling true-crime drama? Does Resident Evil’s Netflix series live up to the original 1996 game and film franchise?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.