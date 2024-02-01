Watch Richard Branson’s reaction to Vegemite as video goes viral

Sir Richard Branson has shared a video of himself eating Vegemite, which has since gone viral.

The Virgin CEO posted the video on his social media accounts this week to announce his Virgin Voyages cruise line in Australia is now serving Vegemite.

In the video, the 73-year-old is seen holding up a plate with a slice of Vegemite-covered toast.

He says: “Well, I have been asked to announce this very special occasion. We have now managed to get Vegemite exclusively on Virgin Voyages Australia.”

He then proceeds to take a bite out of the toast, before spitting it out onto the ground and laughing.