Good Morning Britain viewers have called out co-host Richard Madeley after he referred to a parenting expert as “darling” during a discussion about Netflix hit series Squid Game.

Despite the show being given a 15+ rating, there have been reports of children recreating the scary childhood games in the school playground with two experts on the show to discuss whether kids should be watching it.

Mr.Madeley upset viewers with his “patronising” comment as he interjected, telling parenting expert Jane Evans: “Hang on, hang on. Darling, just let me finish the question.”

