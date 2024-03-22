Independent TV
Watch: Ricky Gervais reunites with beloved dog from After Life
Ricky Gervais has reunited with his four-legged After Life co-star in a new advert promoting his Vodka brand, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka.
Alsatian Anti, better known by After Life Character name Brandy, joins the actor on a bench very similar to the one from the hit series.
Gervais says: “Research shows that using a dog in your advert makes people more interested in your product… So, there’s the dog, there’s the product.”
The 62-year-old then lets Anti explain what the product is made for.
“It was so lovely to work with Anti again. She’s still such a good girl. Older, greyer, deafer, and just as beautiful,” Gervais says.
