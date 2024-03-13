Ricky Tomlinson sparks One Show chaos as he appears to drop F-bomb

Ricky Tomlinson caused chaos on The One Show as he appeared to swear on the live BBC programme.

Since airing on Tuesday evening (12 March), the episode has been pulled from BBC iPlayer and is no longer available to watch.

The BBC has confirmed it will be edited.

Recalling how he once fell out with Oscar-nominated director Roland Joffe, The Royal Family star, 84, appeared to mouth the words “f*** off”.

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas didn’t acknowledge Tomlinson’s blunder at the time, but many viewers took to social media to discuss the amusing moment.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of live broadcasts, bad language can sometimes occur. We apologise for any offence caused.”