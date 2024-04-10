Ringo Starr announces first single from new EP ‘Crooked Boy’

Ringo Starr has announced the first single from his forthcoming EP Crooked Boy.

The former Beatles drummer, 83, will release "February Sky" on his fourth consecutive EP, which includes four original songs.

All tracks on the record have been written and produced by Linda Perry.

A limited-edition marble pressing of the EP will be available to buy on Record Store Day on 20 April before the digital release on 26 April.

"February Sky” will be available to stream and download online on Friday.