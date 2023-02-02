Rita Ora shares how marriage to Taika Waititi inspired new album

Rita Ora has revealed how her marriage to Taika Waititi has inspired her new music.

The singer, 32, told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that meeting and falling in love with the film director motivated her to write songs for her upcoming album, due to be released this year.

“I really got inspired by love,” Ora told the host.

“Even though it sounds cheesy... That’s what I wrote all my feelings about. It’s nice to capture the moment.”

