Behind-the-scenes footage shows Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal practising a Road House fight scene.

UFC star McGregor landed his first major acting role in the film, which was released earlier this month, portraying Dalton’s main antagonist Knox.

In footage shared by Amazon Prime Video on social media, McGregor is seen leading Gyllenhaal through rehearsals of one of their most eye-catching fight scenes.

The pair choreograph the punch-up step-by-step, showing the hard work that goes into shooting brawls for the big screen.

McGregor re-posted the video himself with the caption: “Proper graft!”