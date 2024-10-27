This is the awkward moment Robbie Williams appears to forget the words to his song.

The former Take That singer joined his wife Ayda Field on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel on Saturday night (26 October).

After one contestant correctly answered a question about the words featured on the singer’s hit Let Me Entertain You, Michael McIntyre asked Robbie to sing the words for the audience.

The singer replied, “I don’t know what the words are”, before attempting to recite the song, unsuccessfully.