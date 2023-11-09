Robbie Williams has revealed that he felt imposter syndrome ahead of his headline performance at 1998’s Glastonbury Festival.

The UK singer-songwriter, who rose to fame in his teens as a member of 'Take That', dropped his four-part docuseries on Netflix on 8 November. In it, he confronts dark moments from his past.

In episode one, Williams watches backstage footage of himself aged 24.

"I'm terrified... There's still a bit of me going, I'm still Rob from Stoke-on-Trent. I'm still 16. It's one of those moments where I think I'm going to be found out" he says.