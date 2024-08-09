Robert Rinder shocks Good Morning Britain colleagues by breakdancing live on air

Robert Rinder shocked his Good Morning Britain colleagues by breakdancing live on air.

The guest presenter was taking part in a debate on whether breakdancing is making a mockery of the Olympics on Friday’s show (9 August) when he showed off his own moves.

Co-host Kate Garraway told him: “That is impressive.”

The sport of breakdancing has been introduced at the Olympics for the first time this year.

There will be two medal events, one each for men and women, with 16 "b-boys" and "b-girls" competing.