Magnum PI actor Roger E. Mosley dies aged 83

Roger E. Mosley, made famous by his performance as Theodore "TC" Calvin in the Magnum PI television series, has died aged 83.

The news of the actor's death was announced by his daughter, who said he passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning (7 August) while "surrounded by family."

"We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all," Ch-a Mosley said in her Facebook post.

