Funeral held for Ronan Keating’s brother in Ireland

Ronan Keating carried the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating for his funeral in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, on Thursday, 20 July.

The father-of-three, 57, died in a car crash in the county at the weekend in which his wife Annemarie was injured.

Ciaran is survived by his three children, Conall, Ruairi and Aisling and grand-children, Bobbi May, Reggie, Archie T. and Sonnie.

The former Boyzone star performed a musical tribute to his brother at the funeral mass, singing “This is Your Song” towards the end of the service.

The singer said the song was written after his mother, Marie, died in 1998.